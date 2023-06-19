Couple claims assault in hate-motivated attack at Theo Wirth Hidden Beach

A Minneapolis couple claims they were violently assaulted in an unprovoked attack they believe was motivated by hate. The alleged assault unfolded last Thursday evening at Hidden Beach, a tucked-away oasis on Twin Lake within Theo Wirth Park in Golden Valley.

"We weren't out there hurting anybody," explained Chad and Isaiah, the couple asked FOX 9 to withhold their last names to protect their privacy and safety. "We were just trying to, like, relax and love each other.

Chad and Isaiah are both in a lot of pain – emotional and physical. They are a committed, engaged couple with plans to marry next year.

"I don't understand why there is so much hate in some people's hearts, I didn't see it coming," Chad told FOX 9’s Paul Blume in an interview on Monday.

The couple recalled spending a wonderful Thursday evening on Twin Lake, a popular, otherwise safe space for the pair who said they enjoy swimming, sunbathing, and paddleboarding at Hidden Beach.

They said they were coming out of the water around 7:00 p.m. when they shared a little smooch before all hell broke loose.

"All of a sudden, some angry individuals came out of nowhere and started yelling fa---t, homo and jumped me from behind and started hitting me," said Chad.

The couple said they were battered, punched, and kicked by a group of as many as five people in their early-to-mid 20s.

Isaiah was knocked unconscious.

Chad, a former football player at Hamline University, did all he could to protect his partner while suffering broken ribs and fractured facial bones. Fortunately, some friends in nearby hammocks came to their rescue. They said the assailants fled.

The pair insist, the attack was entirely unprovoked, and in their minds, was motivated by one thing, hate.

"100%, it needs to be prosecuted as a hate crime. It was, without question, a hate crime," added Chad.

Several days later and the two men still cannot believe what happened to them in their own backyard. Isaiah grew up in Golden Valley. With the big Pride Festival coming up this week, they told Blume, they felt compelled to speak out as a warning to others to be vigilant while celebrating.

"People need to be safe and be aware that there are some people out there with that kind of hate in their heart," said Chad.

Because of jurisdictional issues, the Minneapolis Park Police Department is the lead agency on the case. The department confirmed there is an active, open investigation with detectives following up on leads. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made. A spokeswoman would not comment on the potential motivation of the alleged attack.