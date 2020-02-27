Coronavirus will cause 'temporary and modest' economic impact, Minnesota officials say

The outbreak of coronavirus will cause “temporary and modest impacts” on the U.S. economy, Minnesota economists tasked with projecting the state’s budget reserves said Thursday.

Economists did not include adjustments to their outlook for disruptions caused by the disease, they said Thursday. However, economists said there was new risk “from the potential spillover from a prolonged and widespread coronavirus outbreak.”

Minnesota’s budget surplus is estimated at $1.5 billion, up modestly from the $1.3 billion projection late last year.

The state’s budget commissioner, Myron Frans, will present details of the forecast during a news conference late Thursday morning. Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have scheduled their own news conferences to respond immediately afterward.

More than 80,000 people worldwide have been infected with the disease, including 60 people in the U.S. No one in Minnesota has tested positive for coronavirus, though Walz has said the state is preparing as if the disease will eventually show up here.

Stocks have plunged nearly 10 percent this week amid fears from investors about the outbreak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.