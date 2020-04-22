Coronavirus in Minnesota: Nobles County reports first death, 126 cases

Nobles County, home to the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota, now has 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. On Wednesday, the county reported its first death.

Nobles County has an estimated population of 22,000 and currently has by far the biggest outbreak per capita in Minnesota.

By comparison, Hennepin County has 10 times as many COVID-19 cases—1,013—but those cases are spread across 1.27 million people—58 times as big a population as Nobles County.

JBS PORK PLANT CLOSES INDEFINITELY

On Monday, JBS USA announced the indefinite closure of its pork production facility in Worthington due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the plant. The Worthington plant is the largest pork production facility in the state. At least 33 employees tested positive for the virus.

All of the plant’s 2,000 workers are being an offered a test for the coronavirus, but the Minnesota Department of Health says the challenge has been getting workers to come forward and get one. Health officials are looking for community assistance to explain that getting a test is “not punitive,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcom said Monday.