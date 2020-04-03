Coronavirus in Minnesota: Here's what is canceled, postponed or closed this summer

The COVID-19 pandemic closed public spaces and postponed or canceled many large gatherings and events in the Twin Cities this spring, but it is now starting to affect summer activities as well.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order is in effect through April 10, but President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he is extending the social distancing guidelines until at least April 30.

Here is what is been closed, postponed or canceled altogether in the Twin Cities this summer:

Twin Cities Pride

Twin Cities Pride, including the festival and parade, has been postponed. The celebration was scheduled to take place the weekend of June 27-28. A new date has not been announced.

Rock the Garden

Rock the Garden, the daylong music festival hosted by the Walker Art Center and The Current, has been canceled. The music festival was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 20.

Grandma’s Marathon

Advertisement

The 2020 Grandma’s Marathon Race Weekend, including Grandma’s Marathon, the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and the William A. Irvin 5K, is canceled and no refunds will be given. The races were scheduled to take place on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20. Organizers say it is the first time in the race’s 44-year history that it has been canceled.

Minneapolis public pools and beaches closed for summer

Public beaches and pools in Minneapolis will not open this summer due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. The closures impact all outdoor aquatic facilities such as beaches, wading pools, waterparks and the Webber Natural Swimming Pool.

All MPRB events are canceled or postponed through Aug. 31 and all summer programs and team sports that cannot have social distancing are also canceled.

Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie Theatre canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, which includes all shows scheduled through Aug. 29.

READ NEXT: Here's what's postponed, canceled or closed in the Twin Cities this spring