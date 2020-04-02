Minneapolis beaches and pools to remain closed this summer due to COVID-19

article

Minneapolis beaches and pools will not open this summer due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

These closures impact all outdoor aquatic facilities such as beaches, wading pools, waterparks and the Webber Natural Swimming Pool.

"The level of public congregation that takes place at aquatic facilities and the level of staff required to operate these facilities will make it impossible to open and manage these facilities safely this summer," read a release from MPRB.

The MPRB is making changes to park operations and programming based on data and orders from Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health.

Once Walz's stay-at-home order is lifted the MPRB will be rolling out a new ambassador and outdoor supervision program. Recreation staff will be placed in neighborhood and regional parks to encourage social distancing and discourage social congregation.

All MPRB events are canceled or postponed through August 31 and all summer programs and team sports that can't have social distancing are canceled. Sections of some roads have also been closed to allow for more social distancing.

Other buildings and facilities will also be closed until further notice, such as the following:

Restrooms and drinking fountains Portable toilets will remain in parks and will be added based on need

Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden and Bird Sanctuary

Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden Visitor Shelter

All Recreation Centers

MPRB Headquarters

Parade and Northeast Ice Arenas

Kroening Interpretive Center

Other MPRB facilities are still open. This includes parks, trails, playgrounds, off-leash dog parks, and athletic fields and courts. Volleyball and soccer nets will not be installed and athletic fields will not be striped or marked. Golf courses are preparing to open once approved by the governor.