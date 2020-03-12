Coronavirus in Minnesota: 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday

article

Minnesota now has 35 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state, according to Gov. Tim Walz. The number went from 21 Saturday to 35 Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced the following new cases Saturday. The details about Sunday's new cases have not yet been released.

Hennepin County - Two people in their 60s, and another person in their 30s

Dakota County - A teenager

Ramsey County - A person in their 30s

Stearns County - A person in their 60s

Renville County - A person in their 30s

None of the people had exposure at any schools, including the teenager.

Of the cases in Minnesota, two patients are hospitalized and one patient is severely ill. Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said it is unclear if there is community spread in Minnesota among the 35 cases.

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday declaring a peacetime state of emergency. The governor and the health commissioner also announced a number of community mitigation strategies aimed at slowing the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state

The World Health Organization has now declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. Minnesota health officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 6.

MDH reports 1,422 people have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

MINNESOTA CASES SO FAR

There are now cases reported in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns and Wright counties. A University of Minnesota student is one of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Anoka County

Resident in their 30s who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers. They developed symptoms on Feb. 28. They sought care on March 3, were evaluated and released. They sought care again on March 9. The patient is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Carver County

Resident in their 50s who was likely exposed while traveling in Europe in late February. They began to develop symptoms on March 2 and sought care on March 7. They are in isolation and recovering at home. Health officials say the patient had contact with 12 people in three households.

Dakota County

Officials say the resident had traveled to Europe in February and felt ill after returning for some time. They sought care on Wednesday and was diagnosed with the coronavirus the same day. The person did self-quarantine.

A teenager who was either in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or had recently traveled.

Hennepin County

A person in their 60s who was either in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or had recently traveled.

A person in their 60s who was either in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or had recently traveled.

A person in their 30s who was either in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or had recently traveled.

Olmsted County

Resident in their 50s who was likely exposed while traveling internationally. They began to develop symptoms on March 5 and sought care on March 9. They are in isolation and recovering at home.

Ramsey County

Male resident older than 65 who had recently traveled on a cruise ship with a known COVID-19 case. The patient began to develop symptoms on Feb. 25 and sought health care on March 5. They are in isolation and recovering at home. This was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Resident in their 30s who was likely exposed while traveling internationally. They began to develop symptoms on March 6 and sough care on March 10. They are in isolation and recovering at home. Health officials do not believe this person had any community contact.

A person in their 30s who was either in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or had recently traveled.

Renville County

A person in their 30s who was either in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or had recently traveled.

Stearns County

The patient is a person in their 60s who had recently returned from a Caribbean cruise. The patient reported symptoms on March 6 and self-quarantined. Officials say only one other person in the household may have been exposed. Health officials say don't believe this case has created a public risk of spreading. They are in isolation at home and doing well.

A person in their 60s who was either in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or had recently traveled

Wright County

Resident in their 80s who has a history of out-of-state travel. They started to feel ill upon their return and was hospitalized, but is feeling well. They will be discharged for home isolation. Health officials are working to identify and contact all those who may have come into contact with the infected person.

CORONAVIRUSNOW.COM: FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

COLLEGES MOVE CLASSES ONLINE, STUDY ABROAD PROGRAMS CANCELED

Concerns regarding the virus has led some colleges and universities in Minnesota to suspend in-person instruction and move classes online.

The University of Minnesota is suspending in-person instruction, including field experiences and clinicals, across its five campuses beginning Wednesday, March 18. The University of St. Thomas has followed suit, moving all of its classes online starting Monday, March 16 until April 14, when students return from the Easter break. Student travel and study abroad programs in areas with widespread outbreaks, such as China, South Korea and Italy, have also been suspended.

There have been no widespread primary or secondary school closures so far, although Saint Thomas Academy and Visitation School in Mendota Heights canceled classes on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 heading into spring break after a parent at Saint Thomas Academy tested positive for COVID-19.

MINNESOTA SPORTS SUSPENDED, CANCELED OR POSTPONED

Minnesota sports teams are also feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA, NHL and MLS have all suspended their seasons and the MLB postponed the start of the season, which means there will not be any Timberwolves, Wild, Loons and Twins to watch for awhile.

READ MORE: Minnesota sports and COVID-19: What's cancelled, suspended, postponed and more

NCAA sports are also in jeoporady. The University of Minnesota Athletic Department is limiting fan access to home events moving forward due to coronavirus concerns and the Big Ten Tournament has already been canceled.

For now, Minnesota State High School League is continuing its games as scheduled, but only rostered players, their families, essential game day staff and credentialed media will be allowed to attend. The decision includes the Girls State High School Basketball Tournament, the State Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament and upcoing boys basketball section games.

ABOUT COVID-19

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

The Minnesota Department of Health stressed the importance of all Minnesotans continuing to do those things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus:

Stay home and away from others if you are sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

Avoid touching your face throughout the day

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. For more information from the CDC, click here.

More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website. MDH has set up a COVID-19 public hotline that is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.