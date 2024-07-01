Contingency plans in place as weather threatens Twin Cities Fourth of July celebrations

While the Fourth of July is still a few days away, organizers of various festivals and firework shows across the Twin Cities are watching the weather forecast closely as rain threatens to cancel events.

Organizers of Eagan’s July 4th Fun Fest say it will take a lot more than just rain for them to cancel.

"A little rain is not going to dampen anyone’s spirits – as long as the wind is under control and there’s not huge thunderstorms it will go on as planned," said Fun Fest chairperson Andy Schmitz.

Meanwhile, organizers announced Monday that the firework show on Lake Minnetonka would be moved to Friday in the event of bad weather.

Other cities, however, said if bad weather moves in there is no possibility of rescheduling. For that reason, a spokesperson for the city of Coon Rapids said they will hold off on a decision to cancel as long as they can as they hope the weather takes a turn for the better.

"Every year there’s rain in the forecast," said Schmitz. "It makes you nervous, but mother nature always wins."

The best way to stay up-to-date on Fourth of July celebrations is to frequently check your city’s social media pages, where organizers will be posting updates.