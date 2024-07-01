Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:48 AM CDT until SAT 11:31 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Contingency plans in place as weather threatens Twin Cities Fourth of July celebrations

Published  July 1, 2024 10:14pm CDT
MN Fourth of July contingency plans amid possible rain

Many cities across the Twin Cities are making contingency plans for the Fourth of July due to possible rain on the holiday. FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey has the latest.

(FOX 9) - While the Fourth of July is still a few days away, organizers of various festivals and firework shows across the Twin Cities are watching the weather forecast closely as rain threatens to cancel events.

Organizers of Eagan’s July 4th Fun Fest say it will take a lot more than just rain for them to cancel.

"A little rain is not going to dampen anyone’s spirits – as long as the wind is under control and there’s not huge thunderstorms it will go on as planned," said Fun Fest chairperson Andy Schmitz.

Meanwhile, organizers announced Monday that the firework show on Lake Minnetonka would be moved to Friday in the event of bad weather.

Other cities, however, said if bad weather moves in there is no possibility of rescheduling. For that reason, a spokesperson for the city of Coon Rapids said they will hold off on a decision to cancel as long as they can as they hope the weather takes a turn for the better.

"Every year there’s rain in the forecast," said Schmitz. "It makes you nervous, but mother nature always wins."

The best way to stay up-to-date on Fourth of July celebrations is to frequently check your city’s social media pages, where organizers will be posting updates.