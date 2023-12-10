Community remembering slain store clerk

A cashier in Loring Park was impaled with a golf club on Friday night; in what Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called a "vicious and medieval" attack.

Now, less than 24 hours later, a growing memorial outside of the Oak Grove grocery store shows how many lives Robert Skafte touched.

The caretaker of his Loring Park neighborhood, Skafte made his neighbors feel at home

"He always had a smile on his face, and we’re not going to be able to see that anymore," Angela Otis said.

The man accused of killing the 66-year-old lived nearby. After Friday’s homicide, the 44-year-old suspect barricaded himself across the street during a six-hour standoff with M.P.D.’s swat team and bomb unit. He was eventually arrested.