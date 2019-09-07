Community rattled after couple found dead at New Brighton, Minn. apartment complex

article

Police are investigating after two people were found dead Saturday in New Brighton, Minnesota.

According to officials, the New Brighton Department of Public Safety is investigating two deaths at 2160 West County Road E.

Police say there is no threat to the public. Still, the shocking discovery on Saturday has left a normally quiet community rattled.

"It's just very shocking news we came out and just to see what was going on, to see all this crime tape is scary," said neighbor Dominque Bolin.

The investigation into the deaths went on for much of the day, with investigators from the Minnesota BCA assisting officers in processing the scene.

Neighbors at Granite Falls at Silver Lake Apartments woke up to an active crime scene Saturday morning.

"It’s a quiet neighborhood,” explained Bolin. “For this to happen is very shocking and sad.”

At least three agencies were on scene for much of the day, investigating what appears to be two crime scenes: One inside an apartment building and one outside of a garage behind the complex.

Investigators peer behind a curtain set up in the apartment complex parking lot, near a garage structure. (FOX 9)

The property manager tells us the couple involved were residents and great tenants who had lived in the apartment complex a long time.

She released a statement saying: "It has been an extremely difficult day for everyone at Granite Falls. We are such a close community, it is like a big family. This is such a big shock for all. I am still in disbelief. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this devastating time.”

At this time, the manner of death and the names of the victims are not known. Officers say further information will be released after the medical examiner positively identifies the bodies.