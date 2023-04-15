Community mourns loss of 2 Wisconsin police officers killed in the line of duty

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:12 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
23
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Todd County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:24 AM CDT until WED 9:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:34 AM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County

Community mourns loss of 2 Wisconsin police officers killed in the line of duty

By
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9

Thousands of people came to say goodbye to Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel, who were killed in the line of duty on April 8 in Barron County, Wisconsin.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) - Thousands of people came to say goodbye to two western Wisconsin police officers who were killed in the line of duty earlier this month. 

Officer Emily Breidenbach and officer Hunter Scheel were fatally shot during a traffic stop on April 8. The community came together to mourn the lives that were lost during a funeral service at Cameron High School Saturday afternoon. 

"It’s horrible. It really hurt. It’s an emotional day and very sad," said Pat Gulczynski who attended the service. "It’s horrible to lose two of them this close together from two different communities right next to one another."

After the touching service, there was a police honors ceremony with hundreds of fellow law enforcement members sending off one of their own. The procession with cars stretching for miles then made its way through Barron County, so the community could say their final farewell. 

People who both knew the fallen officers and those who didn’t come to show their support and say goodbye to Breidenbach, a five-year veteran of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter, a police officer for the small village of Cameron, who served to protect their communities. 

"It was devastating. Emily was a friend of mine. It’s been a rough week for all of us," said Barry Humphrey. 

Memorial funds for the officers have been set up at two banks in the communities they served. A check can be for Scheels memorial fund to  PO Box 457, 101 W. Main St. Cameron, WI 54822. Donations to Breidenbach's fund can be sent to Sterling Bank, 427 Second St., PO Box 106, Chetek, WI 54728.

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. (Supplied)