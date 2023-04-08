Law enforcement investigating ‘critical incident’ in Barron County, Wisconsin

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a "critical incident" on County Road SS between Chetek and Cameron, Wisconsin Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the public is not in danger but did not provide additional details.

Wisconsin's law enforcement agencies have been posting their support on Facebook about the "critical incident," with several agencies claiming two officers were killed in the line of duty.

"All our love and prayers go out to the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today. May the Lord bless you and keep you and bring you peace," Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban posted on Facebook.

La Pointe Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of an officer kneeling, holding a flag with a black background and blue strip across adding, "Thoughts and prayers to Cameron PD and Chetek PD and the officer's families. Rest in peace brother and sister, we have the watch from there."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chetek Police Department & Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community. We stand together. Sadly Two officers have died in the line of duty. More information coming on this tragic incident," the Milwaukee Fire Honor Guard posted on Facebook.

"Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today," Village of East Troy Police Department posted.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.