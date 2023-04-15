Barron County police shooting: How to watch funeral for fallen officers

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:12 PM CDT until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
24
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:29 PM CDT until SUN 1:30 AM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Todd County, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:45 PM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:13 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:42 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County

Barron County police shooting: How to watch funeral for fallen officers

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Barron County
FOX 9

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two Barron County police officers — Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel — will be laid to rest on Saturday after being killed during a traffic stop on April 8

FOX 9 will be broadcasting the memorial service live starting on FOX 9+ (Comcast 10/807; DirecTV 29; Dish 29; Mediacom 10/803; over the air 9.2; Spectrum 10) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. You can also watch the funeral streaming live in the player above, on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23, were killed during a traffic stop on April 8. (Supplied)

A visitation will be held for the officers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cameron High School. Then a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Police honors will be conducted following the ceremony, outside the school. 

The procession will commence after the police honors from Cameron High School. Details on the procession route are expected on Friday. You can watch the law enforcement honors and the procession in the player at the top of the page, on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Barron County police shooting: Thousands turn out for memorial for officers

Thousands of people gathered Wednesday evening as the western Wisconsin community continues to reel from the loss of two police officers killed in a shooting.