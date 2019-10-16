Commercial grade fireworks caused Albertville Outlet Mall garbage can explosion

Authorities have determined an explosion in a garbage can at the Albertville Outlet Mall last week was due to commercial grade fireworks exploding.

The incident occurred before 9 p.m. last Friday night outside a Nike outlet store and is still under investigation.

Deputies found the damaged trash can that night and spoke with witnesses who described seeing a flash and hearing the explosion. There were no injuries in the incident.

The exterior of the building also had some “slight” damage, according to the Wright County Sheriff.

Law enforcement is still asking for the public’s help in this investigation. If you know anything about this incident, call 763-682-1162.