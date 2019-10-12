ATF investigating garbage can explosion at Albertville outlet mall

Federal authorities are investigating a garbage can explosion at a mall in Albertville, Minnesota.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said their crews responded to Albertville Premium Outlets at 8:41 p.m. on Friday on a report of a possible explosion.

At the mall, deputies found a garbage can near the Nike Outlet store had been damaged and evidence of a small explosion inside the can. Witnesses said they saw a flash and heard the explosion.

No one was hurt, but police have launched an investigation including the sheriff's office; the Minnesota State Fire Marshall; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to determine what happened.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the Wright County Sheriff's Office 763-682-1162.