Collision in western Wisconsin causes car to go up in flames, seriously injuring 2

Two vehicles collided on State Highway 29 in Elk Mound, Wisconsin on Saturday night, causing one of the vehicles to burst into flames.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, just before 8:40 p.m., authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 29 and 970th Street in Elk Mound. At the scene, first responders found a pickup truck engulfed in flames.

Law enforcement says that the driver of the pickup truck was heading northbound on State Highway 29 and failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a car traveling eastbound. The pickup then became engulfed in flames. The driver and the passenger, both 16-years-old boys, were able to get out of the truck with help from bystanders.

The driver of the car that was traveling eastbound, a 50-year-old man, was also able to get out of his car with the help of bystanders, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said both drivers had serious injuries. One had to be airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the other was taken to the hospital via ambulance with serious injuries. The sheriff's office did not specify which driver had what injuries. The passenger of the pickup truck was uninjured.

According to authorities, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.