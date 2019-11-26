'College GameDay' to broadcast from Northrop Mall ahead of Badger-Gopher game Saturday

article

ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcasted from Northrop Mall on the University of Minnesota campus Saturday as the Gophers take on rivals the Wisconsin Badgers for the Big Ten West division title.

This is the first time in the show’s history that Minnesota has played host to the popular college football pre-game program.

Crews will begin constructing the College GameDay set on Wednesday.

Gates will open for College GameDay at 5 a.m. Saturday. The show starts at 8 a.m.

The university said parking lots around TCF Bank Stadium will open early at 6 a.m.

The Gophers will also be looking to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe Saturday's, which they reclaimed for the first time in 15 years last year after beatingWisconsin 37-15 on the road. Minnesota and Wisconsin have the longest uninterrupted rivalry in FBS Division I college football.

Minnesota is 10th in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Wisconsin just behind at 12th.

Saturday’s game is sold out. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

