Cody Matz travels to Indianapolis for solar eclipse: Video

FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz traveled to Indianapolis to watch the solar eclipse Monday.

Matz provided a play by play of the path of totality while in Indianapolis which can be watched in the player above.

"It was fantastic, best four minutes of my life," said eclipse watcher Alex Benham told Matz. Benham made a 12-hour drive from Charlotte, North Carolina to Indianapolis to watch the eclipse.

Matz flew into Indianapolis after doing the morning weather on FOX 9 Monday, and will fly back same day to be on air for the morning weather Tuesday.

The path of totality for the eclipse spanned from Texas to Maine. The last time the U.S. had a full solar eclipse was in 2017.