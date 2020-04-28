Coast Guard rescues family, dog from boat taking on water near Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge

article

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a family and their dog from a boat that was taking on water near the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge on Monday.

According to the Coast Guard, the Sector Sault Sainte Marie Command Center received a distress radio call at about 3 p.m. Monday from a boat that was taking on water near the Lift Bridge. A Coast Guard crew was dispatched within five minutes to rescue the two adults, child and dog from the boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a family and their dog from a boat that was taking on water near the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge. (US Coast Guard)

The crew discovered the boat’s engine was leaking water. They were able to restart the engine, fix the leak and tow the boat to safety.

“As the boating season begins, it is important to ensure your vessel is ready to safely get underway,” said Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Taylor J. Barnes. “Conduct a check of your engine, make sure you have the proper safety gear including life jackets, and ensure you have an operable VHF radio. In this case, the mariner was able to use a VHF radio to communicate to us that they needed help.”