Cloquet, Minn. shooting: Police believe suspected gunman is dead

Cloquet, Minn. police have lifted a shelter-in-place order after officers say a suspected gunman is dead following a reported active shooter situation at a Super 8 Motel on Monday.

An alert from the police department states there were several victims from the incident. Video from KQDS in Duluth shows an active police scene outside the motel.

A shelter-in-place order was initially put in place by authorities for the area of Big Lake Road and Hwy 33 around 7 p.m. but has since been lifted. In an update at 8:45 p.m., police say they don't believe there is an active threat.

