Clearwater County deputy pleads guilty to sexually assaulting Bagley HS students

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Former Clearwater County Sheriffs Deputy Neil Dolan.

BRAINERD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former Bagley High School resource officer and Clearwater County Sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three students at the school.

Neil Dolan, 35, of Shevlin, Minnesota, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in three cases of abuse, court records show. The abuse occurred between 2016-2018 when the students were 13 and 14 years old, with the incidents happening in his office while he was working as a uniformed sheriff's deputy at the school, a news release from the victims' attorney says. 

"I remember dreaming of getting justice when I was little and now that dream has come true. With this truth that has come out, it also has brought me back to that scared little kid with a dream of justice," one of the survivors said in a statement on Wednesday. I was silenced for so long, but now Neil Dolan is pleading guilty and going to jail. The sad thing about me getting justice is that the void of the injustice that was committed. I hope kids around the world who have been abused find their voice. I care about everyone that has been abused. My prayers go out to victims and families who understand this VOID that has plagued our families."

Dolan is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10, the release says. He's currently in prison serving time for pleading guilty to other sexual assault charges, court records show. 