Charges: Clearwater County deputy had sex with student in 2017

A Clearwater County deputy has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having sex with a student while he was a school resource officer two years ago, according to the court documents.

Neil Dolan had his arraignment in Clearwater County District Court Friday. He was charged with criminal sexual conduct in first degree and criminal sexual conduct in the third degree. A judge set bond at $1 million without conditions, $500,000 with conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday the Bagley Police Chief made a complaint to the BCA about Deputy Nolan's behavior with a teenager. During an interview with a BCA agent, the victim said on the last day of school forninth grade in June 2017, they had sex with Deputy Dolan in Dolan's office at the high school. At the time, the victim was 15 years old and Deputy Dolan was the school resource officer.

Agents with the BCA arrested 31-year-old Dolan of Shevlin, Minnesota on Wednesday.

According to Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, Dolan is currently on administrative leave. He says Dolan became a full-time school resource officer in 2011. Halverson says he is "shocked and disturbed" by the allegations.

Dolan is in custody at the Clearwater County Jail. His next court appearance is schedule for December 2.