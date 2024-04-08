City Skate returns with free roller-skating in downtown Minneapolis

article

An upcoming free event will allow people to roller-skate throughout areas of downtown Minneapolis.

Produced by the Mpls Downtown Improvement District in partnership with Twin Cities Skaters, City Skate will offer free skating and skate rentals as part of its latest installment.

Held at City Center on April 11 from 6 and 9 p.m., the family-friendly event will also offer food and music by D.J. Presto.

Skate games for all ages will include Wipe Out, 4 Corners, Limbo, Relay Races and more.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.