Children, woman found dead near Ramsey playground identified

article

The two children and woman who died after a "sensitive incident" at a park in Ramsey on the morning of April 8 have been identified.

The Elk River School District sent a message to families this week saying that two of its students, both siblings, died with their mother.

The children are identified as Solara Frank, a 9-year-old third-grader at Twin Lakes Elementary School, and 4-year-old Laiken Lea Frank, who was at Discovery Learning Preschool. Court documents identify their mother as Jessica L. Frank, 33, from Monticello.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office initially reported a "sensitive incident" when they responded to a welfare check just before 10 a.m. on April 8 at the Rum River Central Park in Ramsey.

Authorities say they found a parked SUV with the two children inside. The woman and the girl were both confirmed dead at the scene, while the boy died after being taken to the hospital.

The official cause of their death has not yet been released, but law enforcement says it was an "isolated incident" and that they are not searching for any suspects. They add there is no known threat to the public.

The official causes of death are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.