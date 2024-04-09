2 children, woman dead as authorities investigate 'sensitive’ incident at Ramsey park

article

Authorities say a woman and child were found dead in a vehicle, and another child later died in what law enforcement called a "sensitive incident" at a park in Ramsey, Minnesota.

In an update on Tuesday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said authorities responded to a welfare check just before 10 a.m. on April 8 at the Rum River Central Park in Ramsey.

At the scene, authorities found a parked SUV with a girl, woman, and boy inside. The sheriff’s office said the woman and girl were both dead at the scene, and the injured boy was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not share the circumstances of their deaths or provide the ages of the two children. At this time, authorities say the deaths appear to be an "isolated incident" and there is no known threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.