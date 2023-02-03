Child struck by school bus in Brooklyn Park remains in stable condition at hospital, police say

A 6-year-old boy run over by a school bus in Brooklyn Park remains in the hospital but is doing ok, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on Jan. 25 while 6-year-old Osman was getting off at a bus stop in the Edinburgh Golf Course parking lot near his home. The boy was stuck and run over by the bus and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his torso and lower body.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said on Wednesday Osman remains in the intensive care unit but is in stable condition. He has undergone multiple surgeries so far and will likely have several more.

The principal of Osman’s school, Hattie Carvalho said Osman has a long road to recovery, including rehabilitation. The principal set up a GoFundMe to help his family with the medical costs.

"He is an incredible kid who showed up for school every day with a sparkle in his eye and a big smile," the GoFundMe reads.

The GoFundMe has raised over $12,000 as of Friday morning. If you’d like to donate, visit here.