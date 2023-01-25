Police: Brooklyn Park child injured after being run over by school bus

A six-year-old child was injured Wednesday afternoon after being run over by a school bus in Brooklyn Park.

Police say they were called out shortly after 3 p.m. for a hit-and-run accident on Edinbrook Crossing in which a six-year-old child suffered an injury to their lower body after being run over by a bus. Officers say it happened during a dropoff in a parking lot at the Edinburgh Golf Course, where the child gets off to walk to a nearby residence.

The bus had left the scene when police arrived, but the driver was later located. Police say the driver didn't realize anyone had been hit,

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The child is being treated at the hospital for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.