Child injured in farming accident in Wadena County

A child was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro after they got caught in farm equipment in Wing River Township, according to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received the call Tuesday at 4:29 p.m. The caller said they were able to free the child and were planning to drive them to a nearby hospital.

When responders arrived, they learned the child had gotten stuck in the power take-off (PTO) shaft while mixing feed.

A helicopter took the child to North Memorial Health Hospital with serious injuries. The child is expected to survive.