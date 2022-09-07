Child falls from second-floor window in Brooklyn Center, comes away unharmed

A fall from a second-floor window of a home in Brooklyn Center Tuesday evening had the best possible ending, with the child walking away unharmed, according to police.

According to Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland, at around 9:03 p.m. officers responded to a 911 call about a child falling out of a second-floor window on the 6800 Block of Grimes Place.

Once on scene, the officer noted children had been playing at the home when one child fell out the window and landed on some grass and wood chips.

The Brooklyn Center Trauma Team and EMS transported the child to the hospital "to get checked out," despite preliminary information showing they appeared to be uninjured.

No criminal charges are currently pending.