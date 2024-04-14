Chicago mass shooting: New details released after child killed, 10 wounded on South Side

Chicago police released new details after a child was killed and 10 other people were wounded at a family gathering on the South Side Saturday night.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood at 9:18 p.m. and found several victims with gunshot wounds.

A witness told police that they saw a black sedan pull up and someone inside fired multiple shots into the crowd before fleeing southbound on Damen Avenue.

A family was gathered for a birthday party outside when gunmen opened fire with assault rifles and handguns, according to a police report. There were 75 shell casings recovered from the scene, according to the report. The first officers at the scene began lifesaving measures, including applying tourniquets and chest seal bandages.

Police say an 8-year-old girl was shot in the head. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.

Three other children were wounded by gunfire. A 1-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and is in critical condition. An 8-year-old boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was also listed in critical condition. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his hand and is in good condition.

Police say seven adults were wounded by gunfire. Their ages and injuries are as follows:

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the left side of her back and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

A 38-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left heel and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

A 36-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the right bicep, tricep, and left side of the back and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left forearm and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to U of C Hospital in good condition.

Chicago police held a news conference with preliminary information late Saturday night. CPD Area 1 Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting was likely gang-related.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.