Teen chess champion from MN wins 2024 Women’s American Cup

A teenager from Minnesota is the first-ever chess champion to come from behind during an elimination bracket tournament before ultimately winning it, and the sport’s American Cup.

Alice Lee, 14, defeated grandmaster Irina Krush to win her maiden title at the Women's 2024 American Cup. Lee already holds the titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

"I'd like to thank everybody for their support: my family, my coaches, my friends, and especially the people who made this event happen," Lee said following the win, according to Chess.com.

Lee received a luxury Mongolian Chess Set and a Tiffany bracelet as part of her accomplishment.