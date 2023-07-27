Minnesota teen making history as rising star in chess

Alice Lee spends 2 to 3 hours a day playing her favorite board game. But all the time and effort she puts into mastering chess is paying off.

"I really like the uniqueness of a single game. Like you rarely play two games that are the same, and basically like every game, there's so many different possible options," said Lee.

Lee started playing chess when she was 6 years old after tagging along with her older brother to their school's chess club after class.

But the more she lost at first, the more she was motivated to win. She recently took the top spot at the U.S. Girls Junior Championship for the first time and set the record for the youngest American female to earn the title of International Master at 13 years old.

"It feels really great, especially since I had no idea when I started playing chess I'd be able to reach such a high ranking," said Lee.

Pictured Alice Lee, 13, after winning first place at the U.S. Girls Junior Chess Championship. (Courtesy of Saint Louis Chess Club) (Supplied)

Lee also co-hosts a webcast called Alice's Pawn Palace to help other kids understand the strategies and nuances of the game.

Since the world of chess is something of a boy's club, she hopes to be an example for other young girls to try their hand at chess as well.

"I think only 1/8th of the players are female, but I'm hoping that I will be able to maybe be a role model for some young girls and inspire more to take up the chess game," said Lee, who starts the 9th grade this fall.

Lee doesn't know if she wants to play chess as a career, but she is interested in doing something related to the game, like working with A.I. engines that help people learn how to play.

In the meantime, she hopes to be an ambassador for chess and see where it takes her.

"I think I definitely will still continue to be playing chess throughout my whole life, hopefully. I think it's just like a really amazing game that I think anybody of all ages can enjoy," said Lee.

