Chenue Her joins FOX 9 as morning anchor: ‘Coming home’

Chenue Her is joining the FOX 9 Morning News as a weekday morning anchor. He will co-anchor the 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. hours alongside Hannah Flood, while Kelly O’Connell joins Tom Butler for the 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. hours.

"Coming home and joining the FOX 9 team is a full circle moment for me," Her said. "As a proud Minnesota native and a Hmong son of east St. Paul, it’s the greatest honor of my career to join the most iconic morning newscast in Minnesota made up of journalists I’ve looked up to. As refugees, my parents have been loyal to FOX 9 Morning News for a long time to keep them informed daily and now FOX 9 becomes a part of their family’s story forever."

Most recently, Chenue Her has served as morning anchor for WOI-DT in Des Moines, Iowa. Prior to that, he was a news reporter for 11Alive in Atlanta, WVEC ABC 13 in Norfolk, Virginia and KEZI News in Eugene, Oregon.

