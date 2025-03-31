MN weather: What to expect with Tuesday's rain, possible snow 

The Brief A system moving into Minnesota is bringing chances of rain and snow for Tuesday and Wednesday. A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of central and northern Minnesota, with areas potentially receiving measurable snow.



Rain and snow chances in MN

What to expect:

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 1 p.m. on Tuesday through 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The watch includes areas mostly along and north of the I-94 corridor, including the northwest metro area.

Map of winter storm watch for April 1-2. (FOX 9)

While Tuesday morning starts dry, the cloud cover increases and conditions turn windy with sustained east-southeast winds at 5-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

By the afternoon, a band of rain and snow is expected to arrive in southwest Minnesota and work its way north, transitioning to snow by the evening.

From overnight into Wednesday, areas north of the I-94 corridor will experience snow, and areas south will likely see rain showers. While Wednesday won’t be a total washout, the Twin Cities metro will experience on-and-off showers throughout the day.

The Twin Cities metro may pick up a couple of inches of snow on Tuesday, but the rain showers on Wednesday would likely wash that snow away. Areas under the winter storm watch are more likely to see some measurable snow.

Once the system clears out, the remainder of the week looks relatively mild with temperatures in the 40s.