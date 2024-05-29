The cheapest spots to buy gas in Minnesota

Gas prices in Minnesota and beyond remain high as we enter the summer travel season.

Average prices in Minnesota ($3.32) are about 25 cents below the national average (3.58), according to AAA's gas tracking site. In the metro, a gallon of regular runs about three cents higher than the state average.

Compared to this time in 2023, prices are actually down. However, since January, gas prices in Minnesota and the national average have been on the rise. In January, average prices in Minnesota bottomed out around $2.75 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

So, where can you go if you're looking for cheap gas in Minnesota?

Cheapest spots for gas in MN (as of May 29)

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest spot to buy gas in Minnesota is in Cloquet. As of Tuesday, gas prices at the Cloquet Minit Mart station were $2.82 per gallon for regular. Also in Cloquet, three Kwik Trip locations had regular gas at $2.87.

Cheapest gas in the Twin Cities metro

Closer to the metro, two Shoreview gas stations are offering the lowest prices. The BP and Amoco stations at the corner of Ash Street and Hodgson Road both have regular gas at $2.87 per gallon.

Costco has the cheapest prices in the east metro, $2.92 per gallon, at its locations in Maplewood and Woodbury.

In the west metro, you can get cheaper prices at the Holiday on Ryan's Way in Buffalo, Minn., which is selling regular gas at $2.94 per gallon.

Cheapest gas in Minneapolis

In Minneapolis, the lowest gas is at the Costco station on Broadway Street NE. If you don't have a Costco membership, the next best spot is Crosstown Gas at 34th Avenue South and East 58th Street, which is selling at $3.15 per gallon.

Cheapest gas in St. Paul

In St. Paul, the best prices are at the D&L Food and Gas at Larpenteur Avenue West and Dale Street North. Prices as of Tuesday are $3.05 per gallon at that location.

You can track prices on GasBuddy's website.

Always remember, while a few cents per gallon might not seem impactful on a single fill-up, over time, it can result in noticeable savings, especially for higher-mileage drivers and people with less fuel-efficient vehicles.