Charli XCX to perform at Target Center in April

The Brief Popstar Charli XCX has announced her 2025 U.S. arena tour, where she will be coming to Target Center in Minneapolis. The performer will be at Target Center April 26, 2025. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 26.



What we know

Charli XCX is heading to Minneapolis to perform at Target Center.

The show will take place on April 26, 2025, as part of her BRAT 2025 Arena Tour.

Presale tickets will be available on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m., and general tickets will go on sale the same day at 2 p.m.

To buy tickets, click here.

Charli XCX will also be performing in 4 other performances across the U.S. including Texas, Illinois and New York.

There are limited VIP packages for the tour, and can be purchased here.