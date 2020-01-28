Charges: Woman lured north Minneapolis shooting victim to area by asking for marijuana

article

A third person has been charged in connection to a deadly December shooting in north Minneapolis, after investigators determined a woman allegedly lured the victim to the area to be robbed, according to the criminal complaint.

Destiny Bradshaw, 20, is charged with second-degree murder. She faces up to 40 years in prison. James TyJuan Moore, 21, and Tyreik Lavel Perkins, 21, have previously been charged in connection to the incident. Moore was charged with second-degree murder and Perkins was charged with aiding an offender.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Russell Avenue North. When they arrived, they found an SUV that had crashed into a tree a short distance away from where the reported shooting happened. Inside the vehicle, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his back. The man, identified as 21-year-old Malik Tyree Dewayne Lamont, died from his injuries.

A witness told police they saw one man shoot at the vehicle, while the other watched, according to the criminal complaint. After the shooting, the witness saw the men run into Bradshaw's nearby apartment. Police arrested Moore and Perkins.

Another witness told police Bradshaw told her more information about what led up to the shooting. Bradshaw and Moore allegedly made a plan to rob people to make money. Bradshaw messaged people on Facebook, asking for marijuana. The thinking was "since Bradshaw was a female, it would be easier to lure males into the area." One of the people Bradshaw contacted was Lamont, according to the witness.

The robbery, however, never happened. According to an interview with Perkins, he and Moore walked up to Lamont's vehicle after getting a phone call from Bradshaw. Moore tried to open the door of the vehicle, but when he couldn't open it, he started shooting. The two men then ran away back to Bradshaw's apartment.

Bradshaw is not in custody.