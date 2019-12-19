SUV crashes after shooting in north Minneapolis, 1 dead

article

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Willard Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten says around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a Shotspotter and 911 calls reporting multiple shots fired near the 1800 block of Russell Avenue North. Witnesses saw people running away and a white SUV driving away. The vehicle crashed near N 16th Avenue and Russell Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the SUV driver was suffering from a gunshot wound. They tried to revive him, but the man passed away at the hospital.

Parten says possible suspects have been identified and are currently being detained.

The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Minneapolis police.