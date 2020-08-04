Charges: Woman fatally shot boyfriend in Minneapolis, told police he shot himself

A woman has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend last month in Minneapolis.

Vivian Jones, 37, is charged with intentional second-degree murder, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 7:50 p.m. July 31, police responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 4000 block of Humboldt Avenue North. When they arrived, officers found a man in his 40s dead from a gunshot wound.

Jones reportedly told police that the victim shot himself in the head and that she did not know where the gun was. She said she and the victim had gotten into a fight after he crashed her car earlier in the day. Jones said that she locked him out of the house, but he was able to force his way in.

According to the complaint, Jones then told police she went into a bedroom and "was followed by the victim who held the gun to his head saying he was 'tired' and had 'nothing left.' Jones said that she grabbed the magazine from the gun, but the victim shot himself in the head. She also stated to officers that she 'could’ve' placed the gun in the nightstand, which is where it was subsequently found."

When medical examiner’s staff removed the victim’s body, they noted a gunshot wound to the back of his upper thigh.

A neighbor told police that they saw the victim walking outside of the house when the “crack” of a gunshot was heard, followed by the victim limping back towards the house. Jones later admitted to police that she shot the victim in the leg.