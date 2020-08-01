Woman in custody after fatal shooting in Minneapolis' Webber-Camden neighborhood

A woman is in custody in connection to a man's death Friday night in Minneapolis' Webber-Camden neighborhood.

According to police, at about 7:48 p.m., officers responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 4000 block of Humboldt Avenue North. When they arrived, officers found a man in his 40s dead from a gunshot wound. Officers suspected that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, as the woman at the scene reported.

The woman was taken into custody and booked on probable cause murder charges.

The case is under investigation.