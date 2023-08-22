Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Barron County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Grant County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Pope County, Stevens County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Charges upgraded against driver accused of running down teen girl with car in Forest Lake

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Forest Lake
FOX 9

Teen girl remembered after deadly hit and run

Family members tell FOX 9 the victim of Sunday's hit and run in Forest Lake was 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - More charges have been filed against a man accused of intentionally running over and killing a Forest Lake teen girl last month.

Washington County prosecutors amended the charges against 20-year-old Dylan Simmons this week. Authorities say Simmons ran over Darisha Bailey Vath during a large fight at a Forest Lake park on Sunday, July 16.

Dylan Simmons is charged with murder for running down a teen girl. (Supplied)

New evidence from surveillance cameras provided the basis to add more charges. Initially charged with third-degree murder, Simmons now faces a more serious charge of second-degree intentional homicide. Three counts of second-degree assault were also added to the case against Simmons.

Police were told by witnesses that the incident started with a fight between two groups, some armed with a knife, baseball bats, hammers, and a crowbar. After the fight "de-escalated" some, witnesses told police that Simmons and another man climbed into a white Mazda sedan.

According to the complaint, Simmons drove the Mazda in the direction of a group of people. He missed the people but struck the rear end of another vehicle on his first attempt.

The charges state that Simmons then backed up and tried again, driving at a group of people, this time striking the teen victim. The girl was hit on the passenger side of the vehicle and run over by both sets of tires, the charges allege.