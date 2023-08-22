Charges upgraded against driver accused of running down teen girl with car in Forest Lake

More charges have been filed against a man accused of intentionally running over and killing a Forest Lake teen girl last month.

Washington County prosecutors amended the charges against 20-year-old Dylan Simmons this week. Authorities say Simmons ran over Darisha Bailey Vath during a large fight at a Forest Lake park on Sunday, July 16.

Dylan Simmons is charged with murder for running down a teen girl. (Supplied)

New evidence from surveillance cameras provided the basis to add more charges. Initially charged with third-degree murder, Simmons now faces a more serious charge of second-degree intentional homicide. Three counts of second-degree assault were also added to the case against Simmons.

Police were told by witnesses that the incident started with a fight between two groups, some armed with a knife, baseball bats, hammers, and a crowbar. After the fight "de-escalated" some, witnesses told police that Simmons and another man climbed into a white Mazda sedan.

According to the complaint, Simmons drove the Mazda in the direction of a group of people. He missed the people but struck the rear end of another vehicle on his first attempt.

The charges state that Simmons then backed up and tried again, driving at a group of people, this time striking the teen victim. The girl was hit on the passenger side of the vehicle and run over by both sets of tires, the charges allege.