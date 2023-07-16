Pedestrian killed in Forest Lake crash

A pedestrian was killed early this morning in Forest Lake after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred along West Broadway Avenue, just west of the Highway 61 roundabout, at around 1:20 a.m.

Deputies say first responders from Forest Lake police, the fire department, and EMS arrived at the scene and provided emergency medical attention to the victim. Despite those efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was located and subsequently detained. They are currently being held in the Washington County Jail on charges of criminal vehicular homicide.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.