School bus driver arrested in connection to crash that left pedestrian dead in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

A school bus driver was arrested in connection to a pedestrian crash that left a woman dead Monday in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

According to police, authorities found the driver and arrested him for criminal vehicular homicide.

At 6:49 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowwood Drive on a report of a person down on the street, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. When they arrived, they found a woman who appeared to have been struck by the vehicle.

The woman died from her injuries before officers arrived on scene.