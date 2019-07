- A shooting in the Hawthorne neighborhood of north Minneapolis left one person dead, according to the Minneapolis police department.

Police received a report of shots fired near 30th Avenue North and Colfax Avenue North.

When officers arrived they found an injured male. An ambulance took him to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later passed away.

Investigators are canvassing the area, searching for witnesses and any surveillance video.

The case remains under investigation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the male and determine a cause of death.