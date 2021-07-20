Charges: Man fatally shot in downtown Minneapolis parking ramp after bar close

A 30-year-old Brooklyn Park, Minnesota man was charged Tuesday with shooting and killing a man in a parking ramp in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend .

Troy Fowler, 30, of Brooklyn Park is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Mohamed Hussein Hassan, 20, of Columbia Heights.

Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Minneapolis.

The shooting took place at a parking ramp at 6th Street South and Hennepin Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday. According to the charges, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as Hassan, lying on the ground near the mouth of the parking ramp. He had been shot in the back.

Hassan was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A nearby police officer saw the suspect, later identified as Fowler, running from the area and pursued him. He was caught and taken into custody. He was in possession of a handgun at the time.

Video from a nearby business shows Fowler and another man walking into the parking ramp. The man with Fowler pulls a handgun out of his waistband and points it into the ramp.

Hassan was standing in the ramp and appeared to be looking at his phone. Fowler pulls out a handgun as he walks past Hassan and his brother. Fowler points the gun at Hassan from behind, while the other man he was with points it at him from the front.

Hassan is seen reaching into his bag as though to pull out a gun, but instead raises his hands in the air "as though he is surrendering or giving up," the charges say. Fowler then fires at Hassan and runs away.

Fowler admitted to police that he shot Hassan. He claimed Hassan bumped into him at the Union bar earlier that night, although the victim’s brother said Fowler and the people he was with were "muggin’" his brother, himself and the people they were with. He claimed he and Hassan had no contact with Fowler or the people he was with at the bar.

Both parties left the bar at different times, but ran into each other again in the parking ramp, which is when the deadly shooting occurred.