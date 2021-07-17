Police investigate fatal shooting in downtown Minneapolis

article

Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of 6th Street South and Hennepin Avenue on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in grave condition. He later died of his injuries.

Authorities said it appears that the victim and another person got into a dispute, which erupted into gunfire.

Police located a suspect at the scene and took him into custody.

This is the 48th homicide in 2021.