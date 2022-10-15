Charges: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Minneapolis home, allegedly shoots her 12 times

A Maple Grove man faces felony charges for premeditated attempted murder after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Minneapolis on Monday and shot her 12 times in front of their child.

Tylynne Lashawn Wilson, 40, was charged by warrant with premeditated first-degree attempted murder and second-degree attempted murder with intent. He was taken into custody on Friday, according to Hennepin County jail records.

Police say Wilson poses a "serious risk to public safety." Authorities believe Wilson has been involved in multiple shootings within the last two weeks, including the one on Monday, according to court documents.

Charging documents say Minneapolis police responded to a home invasion on Oliver Avenue North around 10:20 a.m. on Oct 10 and found a child on the bedroom floor next to her mother who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman told police that Wilson had allegedly shot her and "kept shooting until he was out of bullets," the complaint reads.

She was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery. As of Thursday, police say she is in stable condition.

When asked about what happened, the complaint states the woman told police she was in an argument with Wilson earlier in the day, and he was mad about an incident a couple of weeks prior where he got into an altercation with her current boyfriend.

Charging documents say on Oct 3, Wilson allegedly argued with the boyfriend and shot him several times in the legs. The man drove himself to the hospital, and police say the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

On Monday, police say the woman hung up the phone on Wilson, and shortly later she heard someone break into the home. The complaint states the woman ran up to the bedroom where her 1-year-old child was. Wilson entered the room, and their child went to stand by him at the foot of the bed.

Wilson then allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting her. Police say the woman told them Wilson said he was going to kill her because "she disrespected him," the complaint reads.

At the time of the shooting, the woman had a domestic abuse no-contact order against Wilson stemming from an alleged previous domestic assault incident in August, according to court documents.

Wilson was charged with domestic assault by strangulation. He was released from custody in September after posting a $15,000 bond. Court documents state he failed to appear at a scheduled hearing on Thursday.

Wilson faces additional charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety in connection to the Oct 3 shooting, according to charging documents.

Wilson has a number of prior violent convictions including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in 2003 and first-degree aggravated robbery in 2011, according to court documents.

The prosecution is requesting a bail of $2 million for Wilson. They noted they will be seeking an aggravated sentence if Wilson is convicted of the crime based on the "particular cruelty displayed and the fact that this act was perpetrated in the presence of a child."

Wilson does not yet have a scheduled court appearance as of Saturday afternoon.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE).