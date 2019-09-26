Charges: Gun bought in Robbinsdale, Minn. traced to 3 shootings in Minneapolis and Chicago

Two Minnesotans have been federally charged for allegedly illegally supplying a gun that was used in three shootings, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota.

Sequana Cigolo, 38, and Jason Winston, 48, both of Minneapolis are charged with making a false statement to acquire firearms. Winston is also charged with aiding and abetting. Cigolo and Winston made their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, the 9mm semi-automatic pistol was used in three shootings, two in Chicago, Illinois and one in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Septemeber 19, the gun was used in a shooting in Chicago, which left a woman paralyzed. Days later, the suspect used the gun again when officers tried to take him into custody. In that encounter, he shot a Chicago police officer three times. While the suspect intially got away, police were able to take him into custody after wounding him in a gunfire exchange.

When officials traced the firearm, they determined the gun was bought by Cigolo on July 11 at Bill's Gun Shop in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. After comparing ballistics, authorities also learned the gun was used in a shooting on July 28 in Minneapolis.

In a police interview, Cigolo admitted to buying the gun for her ex-boyfriend's cousin, Winston, who was a convicted felon and couldn't buy a gun himself. Cigolo told authorities Winston paid her $250 for the gun.

When authorities went to Winston's home, they found ammunition for the 9mm, a pistol box and the original safety lock for the pistol. Winston admitted to law enforcement that he gave the gun to the person who was later charged in the Minneapolis shooting.