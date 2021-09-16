Charges dropped in alleged sex assault case at Crown College

Charges have been dropped against a man for an alleged sexual assault at Crown College in 2020.

Last year, Harvey Holcombe and Michael Brewster were both charged with second-degree criminal sexual assault. However, earlier this month the state dropped the charge against Holcombe "without prejudice in the interests of Justice," according to a court document.

"We appreciate and respect the decision by the state," said Christina Zauhar, Holcombe’s attorney. "The charge was very serious and did not line up with the truth with what happened during the alleged incident."

According to the charges filed at the time, the two men went into 19-year-old Crown College student’s apartment, took off some of his clothes and attempted to sexually assault him. At the time, one of the men told police it was a prank gone wrong.

Brewster pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to nine days in jail and 15 years of probation, according to online court records. He received a stay of adjudication, which means there will not be a conviction on his record as long as he follows the terms of his probation.