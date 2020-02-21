2 Crown College students charged with sex crime, claim it was a 'prank'

Two Crown College students have been charged in connection to an alleged attempted sexual assualt of a fellow student, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

Harvey Holcombe, 21, and Michael Brewster, 23, have both been charged with second-degree criminal sexual assault.

According to the release, on Wednesday deputies responded to Crown College, a private Christian college in Laketown Township, to investigate a reported sexual assault.

The victim, a 19-year-old male Crown College student, told deputies the incident happened on Valentine's Day. He said two students, Holcombe and Brewster, came to his home. He told authorities the two men overpowered him, took off some of his clothes and tried to sexually assault him. The 19-year-old, however, was able to get away.

One suspect told a deputy that the incident was a prank gone wrong.

Deputies arrested Holcombe and Brewster and booked them at the Carver County Jail.