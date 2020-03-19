Charges dropped for man who served 5 years in prison for Target Field shooting

article

A Twin Cities man will not be re-tried for attempting to kill two other men as they walked out of Target Field back in 2014.

Javon Davis was convicted in 2015 and spent five years in prison for the crime he didn't commit.

During his initial trial, the prosecutor argued the incident was a revenge shooting due to friction between Davis and one of the victims, who later testified Davis was not present at the shooting. Cell phone data records showed Davis was seven miles away from the stadium.

At a post-conviction hearing last year, Innocence Project of Minnesota presented this information and argued that his attorney at the time did not give him proper representation.

Earlier this month, a Hennepin County judge vacated Davis' convictions and let him out of prison. The judge ordered a re-trial, but Wednesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office dismissed all charges against Davis.

“Being wrongfully accused of a crime is a horrific experience,” said Innocence Project of Minnesota board co-chair and co-counsel Jon Hopeman said in a press release. “We at the Innocence Project of Minnesota were able to make sure the justice system got it right. We are thrilled that Mr. Davis is going home to his family. He wants to resume coaching youth basketball, get a job, and take care of his children – enjoying the daily freedoms that ordinary citizens often take for granted.”